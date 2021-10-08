Music
WATCH: BTS & Megan Thee Stallion Meet For The First Time Ever!

Spotify Advertising Celebrates All Ears On You Campaign with Performance by Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The super group BTS and rap queen Megan Thee Stallion met in person for the first time!  Even though this is their first time meeting it isn’t the first time they collaborated.  Megan Thee Stallion hopped on a remix of BTS summer smash hit “Butter”.  But they already making plans for the “next one”.  In the video you hear Megan talking about how they have to do it big next time and make a video!  The whole interaction is sweet and filled with good vibes so consider this your wholesome content for the day.  You can check out the meeting below

 

 

Source: Billboard

BTS , Megan Thee Stallion

