Justin Bieber Teases “Ghost” Video Featuring Diane Keaton

Justin Bieber is getting ready for a big Friday! (10/8/2021)  He has a few new releases on the way, but let’s start with the video for “Ghost”.  Today Bieber announced that the video is going to drop tomorrow and also shared a teaser which showcases the legendary actress Diane Keaton.

But the new releases don’t stop there.  He’s going to drop 3 unreleased songs as well, “Red Eye”, “Angels Speak”, and “Hailey”.  This will be the “Complete Edition” of Bieber’s latest album “Justice”

 

Source: Billboard

Diane Keaton , ghost , justice , justin bieber

