Justin Bieber Teases “Ghost” Video Featuring Diane Keaton

Justin Bieber is getting ready for a big Friday! (10/8/2021) He has a few new releases on the way, but let’s start with the video for “Ghost”. Today Bieber announced that the video is going to drop tomorrow and also shared a teaser which showcases the legendary actress Diane Keaton.

But the new releases don’t stop there. He’s going to drop 3 unreleased songs as well, “Red Eye”, “Angels Speak”, and “Hailey”. This will be the “Complete Edition” of Bieber’s latest album “Justice”

Source: Billboard

