Mother of UIndy football player wants answers in his murder

by: Demie Johnson
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 / 09:40 PM EST / Updated: Oct 6, 2021 / 10:30 PM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been just over a month since University of Indianapolis junior Koebe Clopton was fatally shot on the city’s east side.

His mother, Nadia Clopton, said she feels left in the dark. “No one has ever reached out to me and said, ‘Hey I’m sorry for your loss. This is what happened.”

She said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective in charge of her son’s case has been hard to reach, and she just wants to know more about the moments leading up to his death.

“I’m not OK, and I am still not OK because I finally got a detective that does not communicate. It’s been 30 some days, and I’ve talked to him on the phone two times. Two times. I text him all the time. I call him all the time, and he texts me back when he feels like texting me,” Clopton said.

Officer Genae Cook of IMPD’s public affairs unit told News 8 the detective has been as responsive as he can be. She said active leads remain in this case and sharing too much information could disrupt the investigation.

Clopton said her disappointment stems from the very start.

Clopton lives in northwestern Indiana. She said she asked her sister, who lives in Indianapolis, to keep her in the loop.

“They sent my sister a photo. She had to identify him through a photo, so she had to send it to me, which was very heartbreaking, very disturbing,” Clopton said.

The reason her son was killed is something Clopton said she will never understand. She said Koebe sang in church and was an honor student since kindergarten.

“I just really wish he would have never went down there,” Clopton said.

When News 8 talked to Koebe’s friends in September after his death, one told us being in Indianapolis was his dream. He said he just wanted to make his family proud by playing football in college.

“He came to Indianapolis to get away from Hammond, and he made it all the way to his junior year, he was almost there,” said Koebe’s friend, Hershell Taylor Jr.

Clopton’s mom said her son sold shoes on the side to make extra money and she thinks that may have had something to do with his death. So far, police have not said if that’s the case.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Source: WISHTV

indy , Koebe Clopton , UIndy

