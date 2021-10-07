You Can Play Squid Game In Virtual Reality!

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Easily the hottest show right now is “Squid Game” that is streaming on Netflix. Like it’s so popular, Netflix is banned in China but still millions of people in China are finding ways to watch it. It is the most talked about show and I’m sure will be a very popular choice for Halloween costumes this year. Many people watching the show wonder how they would fare if they had to compete in these games. Well now you can put your skills to the test without putting your life on the line. People can now play Squid Game in a virtual reality video game! Users have the chance to compete in the high stakes “Red light, Green Light” game as shown on the show. You can download the game for free here!

Here’s a little sample of what it’s like to play the game in VR.

Source: NME

