INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at an apartment complex on Indy’s east side are overwhelmed by the amount of uncollected trash beginning to pile up.

“Help. Help. Help us, anybody! Please help us,” said Dana Adams-Jones, a nine year tenant at the Washington Pointe Apartments.

Adams-Jones is concerned about her health and safety as piles of trash lie on the ground next to overflowing dumpsters.

“We don’t deserve to live around trash, to breathe in trash; That’s nothing but germs. We have children out here,” she said.

On Wednesday, WRTV watched people struggle to get their trash into the already full dumpster and school children get on and off the bus in the same area as the mounds of trash.

“They’re getting off the bus in trash and this is ridiculous,” Adams-Jones said.

Garbage piles overwhelm east side apartment complex  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

