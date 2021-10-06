The Jonas Brothers Release New Popcorn Snack

Recording Artists
Now you can eat like the Jonas Brothers.  The band got into the popcorn business by releasing “Rob’s Backstage Popcorn”.  It is named after Rob Garbowsky who is the father of Greg Garbowsky.  Greg Garbowsky is a life long friend of the Jonas Brothers and used to play bass for the band as well.  For years Rob made The Jonas Brothers some popcorn with a special seasoning and now they are sharing it with you.  You won’t be able to find it in retail stores yet, but you can order some online at The Naked Market.

 

 

