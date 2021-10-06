Entertainment News
Halsey’s Movie Is Coming to HBO

When Halsey gave us their new album it also came with a full IMAX experience that you could watch in theaters.  “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” made over a $1 Million with it’s theatrical release in the box office.  But for those who haven’t seen it yet or prefer to stay at home to watch movies there is some good news.  Halsey announced today that the movie will now be available for streaming on HBO MAX tomorrow!

Personally I wanted to experience this in theaters.  To see Halsey on a 100 foot screen and have the music blasting on movie theater speakers just seems like the best way to experience this album.  But I guess I can turn my TV up real loud and annoy my neighbors.  Here’s a little taste of what you’re in for.

 

 

Source: Billboard

