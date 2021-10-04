Recording Artists
WATCH: Billie Eilish Goes Off On Texas Abortion Laws & Makes Glastonbury History

Billie Eilish has always used her platform to speak up on topics that are important to her.  She’s talked about voting, body shaming, The BLM, movement and now she’s targeting Texas.  During her set at the Austin City Limits Festival, Eilish took some time to address the issue of the Texas Abortion Laws.  Check out the video below and see what she had to say

From one festival to another, Billie made history for the Glastonbury Music Festival!  She was announced as the headliner which makes her the youngest headliner in the history of the festival at just 19 years old.  It will also be her first headliner performance in the UK.  Big congratulations to Billie and we can’t wait to see what she’ll do for the festival.

 

Source: Fader l Rolling Stone

