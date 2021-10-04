Adele Updates Her Twitter Account & Breaks The Internet

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The return of Adele seems to be on its way and everybody is ready for it! First there were some billboards popping up with “30” on them which keeps the trend of her former albums entitled “19”, “21”, and “25”. Then she makes one tiny adjustment to her social media pages and the internet lost its collective mind! She also added her website adele.com which leads to nothing but a page to signup for more news on Adele. The same time she makes the changes, Facebook, Instagram & Whats App were going through outages. Coincidence? I don’t think so! But the twitter reactions were hilarious as always. Check out some of the best ones below

