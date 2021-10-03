Cardi B Is Eating And Leaving No Crumbs At Paris Fashion Week And We’re Absolutely Here For It!

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We’ve watched Cardi B go from a reality star to a global superstar right in front of our eyes and it’s absolutely a pleasure to see! Now, the rapper is becoming one of our favorite fashionistas as our good sis has been SERVING LEWKS at Paris Fashion Week and it’s safe to say that she has not missed yet!

This morning, the “Money” rapper stepped out in this all-green look, wearing an emerald-toned ensemble that featured a skintight zip-up top with sleeves that connected to the matching gloves. The top also featured a ruffled bonnet, which the rapper wore tied around her head like a hoodie. Her pants were similar in the sense that the high-waisted, loose trousers connected to her emerald booties. She accented the piece with matching green sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms.

The monochromatic look is definitely on-trend this year making it an easy go-to for a night out. Pairing pieces with the same print, texture, or color gives a seamless feel that looks classic and takes minimal effort. Here’s another angle of Cardi absolutely killing this look.

But this isn’t the only bold fashion statement the rapper made during the week as just last night, she attended the S/S ’22 Balenciaga fashion show in style. Cardi arrived wearing a black, oversized, rounded hat and a colorful newsprint patterned trench coat that covered her arms and legs. She paired the look with black gloves and black pointed-toe Balenciaga booties. For the finishing touches, she accented the outfit with large round earrings, a long ponytail, and a bright red lip.

She attended the fashion show with her hubby, Offest, who actually walked in the show, according to Cardi’s Instagram.

“Popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show,” she captioned the IG pic. “Thank you @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such an amazing experience!!”

And then there was this look from earlier this week when Cardi and Offset attended dinner with shoe designer, Christian Louboutin. For this occasion, she wore a Robert Cavalli SS22 animal print skirt, black long-sleeved mock neck shirt, and channeled her inner Parisian girl by pairing the look with a black beret. Like most of her looks during her Paris getaway, this was styled by Cardi’s longtime stylist Kollin Carter.

“Swipe to see who I met last night…….YES MR @louboutinworld,” Cardi captioned her IG post from the big night. “Thank you @theonlyjasonlee for making it happen ! You been trying to make this happen forever! Good conversation,good food ,good people .I really had dinner with a freaking Icon !”

When Cardi wasn’t attending high-profile dinners and fashion shows, she and Offset were spotted out and about in Paris in style, like this picture of the couple from September 30 leaving La Giraffe” restaurant. Here, Cardi wore a shimmering black and brown bodysuit which she paired with a tan beret.

And this look, where Cardi was seen leaving a Balenciaga office in Paris rocking this black leather jacket with huge silver spikes, black platform boots, mini black shades, and a black hat.

And finally, there was this look when Cardi was spotted on September 28 wearing this sexy black leather and sheer dress, platinum blonde wig, and long, black pointy nails to accent the entire look.

She hasn’t missed yet!

Don’t miss…

Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Cardi B Heats Up The Streets Of Paris In Schiaparelli

Cardi B Is Eating And Leaving No Crumbs At Paris Fashion Week And We’re Absolutely Here For It! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: