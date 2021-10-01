Indy
WISH-TV named official local broadcast partner of the 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee

by: Staff Reports
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 / 10:00 AM EST / Updated: Oct 1, 2021 / 12:22 PM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23), announced that WISH-TV has reached an agreement to become the official local broadcast partner of the 2022 College Football Playoff (CFP) Indianapolis Host Committee.

“We’re excited for this partnership with the CFP Indianapolis Host Committee to provide viewers a new and unique experience from downtown leading up to the big game,” said McCoy. “Fans will be able to watch and access exclusive, local content around the national championship game, along with special coverage honoring the teachers of Indiana.”

Indianapolis will host the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium. WISH-TV will broadcast special programming from downtown and offer expanded sports coverage with All ACcess Indy, led by sports director, Anthony Calhoun and the Emmy-winning sports 8 team.

“The success of our sports programming franchise, All ACcess Indy, shows that Indiana viewers enjoy the local connection to national sporting events,” said Calhoun. “We are excited to be a part of this huge event and provide fans even more local content on all platforms live coverage at the downtown events.

“The CFP Indianapolis Host Committee is excited to partner with WISH-TV to highlight the upcoming game and events that this city will pack into a four-day period and beyond,” said Susan Baughman, president of the host committee. “We’ve chosen to partner with WISH-TV because of their extensive community involvement and plan to work together to honor the more than 66,000 teachers in Indiana through the College Football Playoff Foundation and legacy initiatives. As this city does with any sporting event, we make it more than a game, and there are so many wonderful stories that will be told through this partnership.”

Source: WISHTV

