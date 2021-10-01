Lizzo Delivers Ted Talk on History of Twerking and Body Positivity

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Lizzo has always been an unofficial spokesperson for body positivity and is an amazing live performer and dancer. So it makes perfect sense that she would deliver a Ted Talk combining the two subjects and talk about twerking and how it actually taught her self love. She isn’t just talking about her butt just to be talking about her butt, BUT she goes into the history of twerking and also shares her personal journey in learning to love her body and herself. You can see the full video below.

