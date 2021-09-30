The Next Episode: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar Confirmed For Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The West Coast is about to get a little G-Funk for Super Bowl LVI.

On Thursday (September 30), Pepsi officially confirmed the halftime acts for Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022. Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige would all participate in the extravaganza from SoFi Stadium.

The move is the latest act from Roc Nation’s stewardship of the big game’s ultimate halftime show, following Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 and The Weeknd at Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

“I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” Dre’s official Twitter account shared following the announcement. “This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

Between the five acts, they have 43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums (the majority of those No. 1 albums belong to Slim Shady). The event will mark the first time all five acts will grace the stage together as Lamar, Snoop and Dre are all native Los Angelenos and the Super Bowl will make its return to the Los Angeles area for the first time since Super Bowl 27 was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in January 1993.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Roc Nation leader JAY-Z added, “On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

As part of the collaboration around the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi and the NFL have also joined together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall as part of the L.A. Unified School District. The high school is based on the USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young that will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

“This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”

As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, we’ll see what the setlist turns up or what it could mean for potential new albums for Kendrick, Dre and even Eminem.

