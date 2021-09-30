News
Nicki Minaj Drops Shady Comment After Not Being Invited To Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party

Nicki Minaj was not happy to see pictures of Lil Wayne’s birthday party online, so she left a comment calling out the people that neglected to invite her.

Several Young Money artists, including Drake, gathered this week to celebrate Lil Wayne’s 39th birthday, which left Nicki wondering why she didn’t get an invite.

After images from the night circulated on social media, many of them posted by Mack Maine, Minaj took to the comments section to playfully write, “I had so much fun” under a group picture from the night re-posted by The Shade Room. In her comment, she tagged Drake, Wayne, and Maine, making sure they all saw her shade.

In response, Mack Maine replied to her comment, explaining that the gathering was thrown together at the last minute–but he offers the opportunity to do it again with some more preparation.

“Lawwwdddd. Don’t do it like that Nicketo!!!” he wrote in the comments. “This s**t was so last minute. We could run it back deaux it wasn’t complete without you.”

Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, also chimed in, letting Nicki know she’s not alone in being left out.

“They always do that s**tttttt,” she wrote on Instagram. “They did it to me last time sis it’s okay!”

Even though she was clearly upset by not being able to attend the celebration, the rapper still showed love for the man who helped turn her into a superstar. On Monday, she took to her Instagram Stories to post the first picture they ever took together from 2009.

“Happy Birthday to my everything [Lil Wayne],” she wrote, stating that this picture and moment “changed her life.”

Nicki Minaj Drops Shady Comment After Not Being Invited To Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party  was originally published on globalgrind.com

