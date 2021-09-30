The First Teaser Trailer For ‘Swagger’ The Apple TV+ Show Inspired By Kevin Durant’s Early Hooping Life Is Here

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Apple gave us a glimpse of Swagger, the scripted TV series based on Kevin Durant’s early basketball exploits with the release of first-look photos.

Thursday (Sep.30), a teaser trailer for the forthcoming show arrived via Apple TV+’s official Twitter account, giving us a glimpse of the drama and on-court basketball action that viewers can expect when the ten-episode show’s first season arrives on the streaming platform on October 29, 2021.

Swagger is the brainchild of creator and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Imagine’s Brian Grazer and “inspired by Durant’s experiences.” It also tells a fresh story that explores the world of youth basketball, the players, the families of the young amateur hoopers and coaches “walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.”

Swagger stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award-nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Jason Rivera.

Official synopsis per Apple TV:

Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team’s glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company; and Rivera plays Nick, a player from Puerto Rico with the drive to become the best player in the country.

You peep the exciting teaser trailer below.

Photo: Apple TV / Swagger

