Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Rihanna Continues To Champion Diversity & Inclusion With Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show & BTS

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 show debuted on Amazon Prime on September 24. The show featured performances from artists Erykah Badu, Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Daddy Yankee, Bia and Ricky Martin. Rihanna’s lingerie brand has grown to great heights thanks to her emphasis on inclusivity.

Rihanna champions diversity and inclusion with her leading lingerie and makeup brands. In a brief interview with Entertainment Tonight, the pop star shares why you can never be too inclusive.

“You can never be inclusive enough,” Rihanna says in the brief interview with ET discussing her latest Savage X Fenty show. “There’s always someone you didn’t represent and every year we want to include more representation.”

The video shows a range of models represented throughout Savage X Fenty fashion shows throughout the years. There are a variety of races, sizes and communities represented to go along with the global superstar’s message on representation.

Rihanna goes on to share what drives her passion and love for diversity and inclusion.

“I naturally root for the underdog,” she says.  “I’ve always been that way and maybe that’s the thing that drives my passion for inclusivity.”

The Barbadian billionaire is making her mark on the beauty and fashion industries despite parting ways with LVMH. Rihanna and her crew of models, choreographers, designers, dancers and influencers are giving people of all shapes and sizes the platform to be comfortably represented.

“That needs to be represented as beautiful because we’ve only told them one story,” Rihanna says. “Their story matters, and that story makes someone at home say ‘wait they look just like me I’m just like them.’”

Be sure to stream the full Savage X Fenty Volume 3 show available on Amazon Prime now. Watch the full clip below.

Rihanna Continues To Champion Diversity & Inclusion With Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 6 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close