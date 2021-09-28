Arts & Entertainment
Cardi B Stuns In Mugler For Her First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Cardi B makes first appearance in a Mugler gown in Paris after giving birth.

Talk about a fierce comeback honey! Cardi B did not come to play for her first public appearance after the birth of her second child. The W.A.P rapper, looked absolutely marvelous in a deep red, sequin body-hugging Mugler gown at the Thierry Mugler’s exhibition in Paris.

 

We were expecting Cardi to make a fashionably late appearance at the Met Gala this year but to our disappointment, she passed.  However, she totally made up for her absence in this lovely Hollywood Glam moment!  The gown accentuates Cardi’s curves perfectly.  It features hook detailing around the breast area and a larger than life feathered hooded cape.  Cardi’s stylist, Kollin Carter, accessorized the beautiful ensemble with a ruby choker necklace and matching elbow-length sequin gloves.  Her hair was swooped into finger waves which added even more vintage glam to the look.

As soon as Cardi posted the gorgeous picture to her Instagram, fans went wild.  She simply captioned the pic with, “MUGLER MAMI.”  Not even seconds later after posting the lovely photos her comment section started to fill up with heart eye emojis, clapping hand emojis, and fire emojis.

We aren’t sure if Cardi B has anymore stops to make in Paris, but if she does and her fashion is on point like this…we will definitely be glued to her Instagram feed.

Cardi B Stuns In Mugler For Her First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

