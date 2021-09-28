Summer Movie Guide: The Tomorrow War’s Action Scenes Prove Why It’s One Of The Most Expensive Movies Ever

If sci-fi movies that threaten the end of human civilization as we know it are your vibe, The Tomorrow War is your next must-watch.

The Amazon Prime exclusive is fronted by Chris Pratt, who thankfully knows a thing about action flicks thanks to his participation in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers, so it definitely didn’t disappoint as we learn he has few tricks up his sleeve to be a hero. Tomorrow’s War chronicles Pratt –who plays a teacher — as he figures out how to save the world from a war… that doesn’t start for another 30 years.

The film’s $200 million budget made it one of the most expensive ever produced, so we got the homies Mouse Jones and Gray Rizzy to see if it lived up to the hype.

“My favorite part of the movie –without giving too much away– was the plot twist. This movie had so many acts, and especially when it comes to sci-fi, there’s usually a lot of meat and no potatoes. You just start the film, and suddenly you’re in the middle of a war. But there was a build. And we got to love Chris Pratt, his family, and sympathize with him and his career,” explains Mouse.

Mouse then touches on something a lot of critics have said about the film being so elementary yet still a good watch, saying, “The storyline is so simple that you’d think we’d get tired of them within the first half-hour. But they did something with that writing they kept us in. It hooked me in, and I just sat there for two hours.”

Plot aside, Grey made a great point about the minorities in the movie despite the age-old joke that they usually get killed soon after the opening credits disappear in action or horror films.

“The part that stood out to me in this movie was that the brothers stayed alive. And it wasn’t just one; there were multiple Black folks that stayed alive throughout the movie,” said Grey.

