Indiana Pacers
HomeIndiana Pacers

Bankers Life Fieldhouse renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 / 08:14 AM EST / Updated: Sep 27, 2021 / 05:28 PM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever has a new name.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse will now be known as Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gainbridge describes itself as “a self-managed digital platform providing access to trusted financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology.”

The stadium opened in 1999 as Conseco Fieldhouse and became known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2011.

The Bankers Life naming rights expired on June 30, 2019.

More information will be announced at a 9 a.m. press conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

 

Source: WISHTV

Bankers Life Fieldhouse , Indiana Fever , Indiana Pacers , indy

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 6 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close