Saweetie Debuts New Ginger Hair Just In Time For Fall

Beauties, if you’re like us and you’ve been loving Saweetie’s blonde era, it’s sadly time to kiss it goodbye because the singer just debuted her latest look, just in time for the fall.

Last week, the 28-year-old beauty posted a cryptic picture on her Instagram confirming that she was planning on saying bye-bye to her platinum blonde locs that had us in a chokehold all summer long.

“last day being a blonde ,” she captioned the image.

And then, yesterday (September 25), the self-proclaimed “Icy Bae” finally unveiled her latest hair color: ginger, a perfect look for the changing season. For her big reveal, the “Tap In” singer channeled rocker chic, wearing a monochromatic black look which included a cropped leather jacket and a Led Zeppelin t-shirt. She paired the look with a short pleated leather shirt and knee-high platform leather boots. She accessorized the look with a chic baguette handbag and posed in front of her white luxury vehicle. “like totally ,” she captioned the photo set.

Check out the new look below.

But switching up her hair color isn’t the only thing the Bay Area native has been up to lately. Coming off the heels of her “Saweetie Meal” with McDonald’s and her latest collaboration with MAC cosmetics, the singer is now set to partner with the streaming service Netflix to host a special that’s all about sex positivity. On the show, the rapper will talk with various experts and influencers about sex in an effort to make the topic much easier to talk about and digest. While there’s no word yet on when the special will drop on the streaming service, we’re certainly here for Saweetie dominating in every industry! We know that’s right!

