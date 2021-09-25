Celebrity News
Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!

Chloe Bailey took to Instagram to show that she clearly understands the assignment, always!

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

At this point, what can’t Chloe Bailey do? She’s talented, beautiful, sexy, and our forever body goals and she’s not letting us forget it! Today, the 23-year-old singer took to Instagram to remind us that she’s always bikini ready when she shared a photo carousel of sexy flicks of herself in a red-hot, string bikini!

She paired the look with strappy, red platform heels and red leather elbow-length gloves while giving us a series of her best poses.  “choose your fighter 🔥❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the series of pics and we’re like, how can we choose when every picture is perfect?! Check out the photo set below.

Of course, many of Chloe’s 3.9 million followers immediately flooded her comments with their stamps of approval, praising the beauty for bearing it all… literally. “QUEEN SHIIII 😍,” one fan wrote while another said, “The Angles sheesh 🔥,” and we couldn’t agree more!

Chloe has definitely been showing up and showing out lately and we’re absolutely here for her growth! She recently released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy” and gave a jaw-dropping performance at the MTV VMA’s that we’re honestly still talking about.

 

Then, she walked the carpet at the Met Gala along with her sister, Halle, and had us all swooning over how gorgeous they both looked, showing the world that they aren’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.

We’re here for anything (and everything) Chloe Bailey over here!

Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

