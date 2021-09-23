Muncie set to hold an IRONMAN triathlon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The city of Muncie is days away from making history for the state of Indiana.

The city will host 3,000 athletes and many more of their friends and family on Oct. 2.

That’s because Munice will play host for the first and possibly only time Indiana will hold a full Ironman distance triathlon.

It’s a single-day race of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and 26.2 full marathon run.

The mayor of Muncie, Dan Ridenour, was on Daybreak Thursday to talk about the monumental race and what it means for his city.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

