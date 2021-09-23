Shawn Mendes Is Coming To Indy! Announces World Tour

Recording Artists
Shawn Mendes made a huge surprise announcement today on social media that he is going on a world tour.  It is always nerve racking to see if your city is going to be one of the chosen destinations for an artist tour.  But don’t worry Indy because Shawn Mendes is bringing the Wonder World Tour to the 317!  Mark your calendars for October 24th at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.  And if that isn’t enough Mendes for you, you can check out the other stops he is going to be at as well.  Maybe a road trip with your besties or have an excuse to take a mini vacation to another destination.  But make sure you’re listening to Radio Now 100.9 on how you can win yourself some tickets.

 

 

