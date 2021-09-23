Music
HomeMusic

Lizzo Performs Rumors & Covers BTS “Butter”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

One thing no one can deny about Lizzo is that she’s an amazing live performer.  She can hit all the notes, she can play her flute, she can dance, and sometimes dance while playing her flute.  So we definitely expected another great performance when she took over the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.  She performed her current song with Cardi B “Rumors” and in a pleasant surprise put her own twist on the song of the summer “Butter” from BTS.  Lizzo really is a fan of the super group as she professed her love in an online freestyle.  Even the shirt she wore pays tribute to BTS Members V and Jimin.  Check out the performances below and let us know what you think!

 

 

 

Source: Billboard

 

BTS , butter , lizzo , rumors

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close