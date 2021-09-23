Lizzo Performs Rumors & Covers BTS “Butter”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

One thing no one can deny about Lizzo is that she’s an amazing live performer. She can hit all the notes, she can play her flute, she can dance, and sometimes dance while playing her flute. So we definitely expected another great performance when she took over the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. She performed her current song with Cardi B “Rumors” and in a pleasant surprise put her own twist on the song of the summer “Butter” from BTS. Lizzo really is a fan of the super group as she professed her love in an online freestyle. Even the shirt she wore pays tribute to BTS Members V and Jimin. Check out the performances below and let us know what you think!

Source: Billboard

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: