WATCH: Family Guy Makes PSA For Covid-19 Vaccine

When it comes to the Covid-19 Vaccine a lot of people have a lot of questions.  And some of the answers came from an unlikely source in the beloved TV show “Family Guy.”  In the animated short you see Peter Griffin, voiced by Seth Macfarlane who also voices many of the other characters, go into the doctor’s office for his shot.  He has some questions and child genius Stewie Griffin gives us those answers.  The explanation is something everyone can understand because if you watch the show you know how stupid Peter Griffin can be and even he understood it.  Of course all your research shouldn’t be dependent on an animated show, so they also leave some resources so you can do more digging of your own.  Check it out.

 

 

 

Source: NME

 

COVID-19 , Family Guy

