Billie Eilish Making Boss Moves With Amazon & Nike

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We might be referring to “Billie Bossa Nova as Billionaire Billie” in the near future with all the business moves she’s making. First Billie Eilish teamed up with Nike to release a special vegan line of the Air Jordan shoes. Billie is a big sneakerhead and huge fan of the iconic Air Jordan shoe. She said, “I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion”. So great news if you love sneakers or Billie Eilish and even greater news if you love both!

But that’s not the only collaboration Billie has got in the works. She also teamed up with Amazon to release a special edition of their smart speakers that feature Billie. The Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio has her “Happier Than Ever” cover art on the front of the speaker. The speaker also allows people to have Billie Eilish inspired wake up calls and also special Billie Eilish alarms in addition to requesting Billie Eilish playlists. Billie showed her excitement saying, “I can’t wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album Happier Than Ever in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

Source: Billboard l Rolling Stone

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: