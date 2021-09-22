Recording Artists
HomeRecording Artists

Billie Eilish Making Boss Moves With Amazon & Nike

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

We might be referring to “Billie Bossa Nova as Billionaire Billie” in the near future with all the business moves she’s making.  First Billie Eilish teamed up with Nike to release a special vegan line of the Air Jordan shoes.  Billie is a big sneakerhead and huge fan of the iconic Air Jordan shoe.  She said, “I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23  and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion”.  So great news if you love sneakers or Billie Eilish and even greater news if you love both!

 

 

But that’s not the only collaboration Billie has got in the works.  She also teamed up with Amazon to release a special edition of their smart speakers that feature Billie.  The Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio has her “Happier Than Ever” cover art on the front of the speaker.  The speaker also allows people to have Billie Eilish inspired wake up calls and also special Billie Eilish alarms in addition to requesting Billie Eilish playlists.  Billie showed her excitement saying, “I can’t wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album Happier Than Ever in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

 

 

Source: Billboard l Rolling Stone

 

Amazon , Billie Eilish , jordan , nike

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close