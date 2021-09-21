Obituaries
HomeObituaries

‘Sex and the City’ Star Willie Garson Dead at 57

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 23, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

Willie Garson, an actor, famous for his character role on “Sex and the City,” has died at age 57. 

Willie Garson’s son Nathen confirmed his father’s death and took to Instagram to inform the public of Willie Garson’s passing.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.”

Nathen’s post continued,  “Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

 

‘Sex and the City’ Star Willie Garson Dead at 57  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close