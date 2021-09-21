RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Drake is really putting his money where his mouth is with a recent minority investment in California-based fast-food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken. In May, the rapper was part of a $40 million Series B funding round for plant-based meat company Daring, and this latest venture expands the food-related segment of Drake’s portfolio.

Drake issued a statement on why he got involved with the four-year-old chicken chain. “I tried the food, and it was amazing,” he said. “After meeting the founders (chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan) and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

However, two other heavy hitters are also invested in Dave’s Hot Chicken alongside Drizzy: actor Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. Jackson and Werner have been working with DHC since 2019, bringing with them the lessons learned from financially backing Blaze Pizza, too.

Dave’s Hot currently has 25 locations, primarily in California, and plans to expand its reach by opening 25 more spots before the year’s end. However, they already have restaurants in areas like Dallas, Las Vegas, and Denver, as well as a pair of locations in Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

Drake hinted at a potential relationship with Dave’s Hot in a May 24 post on IG, and the sighting had people curious about why he conspicuously tagged the company. Now, with the deal having been made public, Dave’s Hot shouted the rapper out on its own IG page. “Started from the bottom now we’re here ,” it captioned the post, “welcome to the Dave’s Hot chicken family @champagnepapi @futuretheprince WHERE DO YOU WANT US TO OPEN A STORE NEXT ”

So maybe there’ll be a new Dave’s Hot coming to you soon, courtesy of the “6 God” himself.

Drake Cooks Up New Money Moves With Investment in Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurant Chain was originally published on cassiuslife.com

