Naomi Campbell Looks Ageless At The British Vogue X Tiffany & Co Event For London Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell clearly has no plans to remove her foot from our necks.

In between changing diapers and burping her baby, Naomi Campbell still makes time to slay the red carpet. The first time mother stepped out for a British Vogue and Tiffany & Co event celebrating London Fashion Week last night and she looked FLAWLESS.
Dressed in a black and white Alaia SS 22 dress, the ageless 50-year-old model looked statuesque against a white floral backdrop.

 

If this image isn’t a clear indicator that Naomi Campbell has no plans of taking her foot off of our necks, then I don’t know what is. The supermodel extraordinaire has one of the longest, most thriving modeling careers of her time. In addition to inking contracts post age 50, the icon has allowed motherhood, acting and philanthropy to take up a large chunk of her extensive resume.

Naomi has kept details of her life as a mother private since announcing the birth of her first child in this May. In an Instagram post she wrote, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

It’s great to see Naomi re-emerge on the red carpet. It’s even better to watch her do it in such a gorgeous dress. What do you think? Are you feeling her look?

Naomi Campbell Looks Ageless At The British Vogue X Tiffany & Co Event For London Fashion Week

