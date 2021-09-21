50 Cent Talks Directing Eminem for BMF, Weighs In On Nicki Minaj Swollen Testicles Struggle

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

50 Cent isn’t shy about sharing his feelings on anything and during his recent trip on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, he not only shared what it was like directing his friends but also weighed in on the big debate that started with a tweet.

While discussing his new show Black Mafia Family set to premiere on Starz on Sunday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent weighed in on the debate taking over political Twitter and sending Barbz to the CDC— Nicki Minaj‘s cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles.

“I heard that you got — and I know this is supposed to be a surprise — but I heard you got Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles to be on this show. Is that true?” Jimmy Kimmel asked Fif.

“Listen, you didn’t look at the details of that situation,” 50 said. “The details said he was about to get married. I think the testicles, it could be from the bachelor party. Nobody said that. Why nobody thought about the bachelor party? Now, if you had a really good bachelor party and stuff starts swelling, it was Pfizer! It was definitely Pfizer!”

But it wasn’t just jokes, 50 Cent also spoke on directing Eminem and Snoop during their cameo appearances on the highly anticipated series.

“I persuaded him to come [aboard],” 50 said. ‘I actually directed the episode that he’s in. … I called him, I put pressure on him, Jimmy,” 50 continued. “I think he had a terrible experience on the 8 Mile project. He just didn’t want to go back again, like, ever again.”

Check out the full interview below.

