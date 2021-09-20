Carmel is going all out for National Roundabout Week

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — With a total of 140 roundabouts, Carmel has the most roundabouts of any city in the United States — and its residents are excited for National Roundabout Week.

Beginning Monday, the City of Carmel will be hosting several events:

Monday, Sept. 20 — “Rockin’ Roundabout” video at Midtown Plaza

Monday, Sept. 20 — Facebook trivia with prizes

Tuesday, Sept. 21 — Roundabout Trivia Night at Midtown Plaza

Tuesday, Sept. 21 — “All Things Carmel” tent at Midtown Plaza

Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Ribbon-cutting for the city’s 140th roundabout at Walnut Street and Range Line Road

Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Facebook trivia with prizes

Thursday, Sept. 23 — “Homage to Hoagy” celebration featuring the Carmel Symphony Orchestra at Third Avenue Southwest and City Center Drive

Friday, Sept. 24 — “Wear Your Roundabout Shirt to Work Day”

Friday, Sept. 24 — Facebook trivia with prizes

The celebration will end with the city’s inaugural “Roundabout Ride” on Saturday. The event will begin and end at Midtown Plaza, and it will have two distance options — 25 miles and 50 miles.

With a population of over 102,000, Carmel only has 15 traffic lights remaining throughout the city and has earned national recognition for their 84% decrease in injury crashes.

Source: WISHTV

