Carly Rae Jepsen Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of “Call Me Maybe”

It is hard to believe the smash hit “Call Me Maybe” from Carly Rae Jepsen is 10 years old! Jepsen said it makes her feel old in an Instagram post where she remixes the cover art of the single but this time as an old lady still dropping it low despite her arthritis lol. But she also shared how the song changed her life and how she was still working as a waitress when the table she was serving was talking about her music not knowing that she was there the whole time. Check out her posts and sing your heart out to “Call Me Maybe” a few times today to celebrate this joyous occasion.

