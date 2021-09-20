Style & Fashion
Two New Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows To Drop Next Year

Hopefully these websites will have figured out how to combat sneaker bots by then. SMFH...

Travis Scott Nike Dunk Low PS5

Source: YouTube / Sony

Getting a pair of Travis Scott Nike‘s are already a headache for sneakerheads, but when it comes to obtaining a pair of Travis Scott Air Jordans, it’s damn near impossible.

 

Now rumors have begun to fly that not only will the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 lows be returning in 2022, but it’ll be two different colorways and hypebeasts are already programming their bots to eat up any sign of life for next year. Over the weekend the chatter started out of left field but already the hype has begun to build and though there’s not solid info on what colorway is expected to drop, the word is one will be a green and black colorway while the other is a white and brown joint.

We need a pair of those green ones. Ugh, we can already taste those sour L’s in our mouths.

The kicks are expected to drop in the first quarter of 2022 and knowing Nike, they’ll be as limited as they come. Something ridiculous like 10,000 pairs for the millions of sneakerheads across the world or something. Still, we’ll be trying (and most likely failing) to get our hands on these when the time comes.

Good luck, everyone.

