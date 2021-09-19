You Care: Adele and Rich Paul Are Instagram Official

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Rich Paul stays securing deals, and apparently his love life, too. LeBron James’ agent and famed British soul singer Adele have now made their relationship Instagram official.

Adele posted a slideshow on Instagram that featured some glamour shots from an event this weekend but it’s the last one, that features her and her boyfriend Paul, the head honcho of his own Klutch Sports agency, hugged up that lets everyone know it’s really real.

The couple made headlines when they were first spotted courtside during game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals back in July.

The album gotta be fire now, right?

