Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

You Care: Adele and Rich Paul Are Instagram Official

So you know that it's real.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Adele and Rich Paul

Source: @adele / Instagrampaul

Rich Paul stays securing deals, and apparently his love life, too. LeBron James’ agent and famed British soul singer Adele have now made their relationship Instagram official.

Adele posted a slideshow on Instagram that featured some glamour shots from an event this weekend but it’s the last one, that features her and her boyfriend Paul, the head honcho of his own Klutch Sports agency, hugged up that lets everyone know it’s really real.

The couple made headlines when they were first spotted courtside during game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals back in July.

The album gotta be fire now, right?

You Care: Adele and Rich Paul Are Instagram Official  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close