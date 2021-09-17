Indianapolis Colts
Colts to be featured in documentary series during season

(Image Provided by Indianapolis Colts)

 

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 / 10:15 PM EST / Updated: Sep 16, 2021 / 10:20 PM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —  A reality sports documentary series produced for TV will feature the Indianapolis Colts in multiple episodes during the season, a first for the show called “Hard Knocks.”

The announcement came Thursday night from the producers of the series, HBO and NFL Films. The Colts shared the details on their website.

The show first debuted in summer 2001 and featured that year’s Super Bowl champs, the Baltimore Ravens.

Ross Ketover, NFL Films senior executive, cited “incredible cooperation from the Colts” as a reason for the effort.

The show will premiere at 10 p.m. Nov. 17.

