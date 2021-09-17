RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Looks like Kanye West is gonna make using his concert footage a thing for all of his visuals off his Donda album.

In his latest video for Donda cut “24,” Kanye once again uses footage of one of his Donda album listening concerts where he floats into the air, but the in the visuals Kanye ends up floating outside of the venue and into the heavens. Directed by Nick Knight, Yeezus finds himself traveling around the atmosphere in a visually entrancing video.

Though we don’t ever see Kanye actually rapping or even get a good closeup of his face, it’s still a pretty original and entertaining video. Members of his congregation might even call it a spiritual experience at the end of the day.

Check out the visuals to “24” below and let us know your thoughts on the clip in the comments section below.

Kanye West Rises Above It All In Latest “24” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

