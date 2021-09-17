Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Rises Above It All In Latest “24” Video

The song was titled after Kobe Bryant. Rest In Power, legend...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Chicago - August 26 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

Looks like Kanye West is gonna make using his concert footage a thing for all of his visuals off his Donda album.

In his latest video for Donda cut “24,” Kanye once again uses footage of one of his Donda album listening concerts where he floats into the air, but the in the visuals Kanye ends up floating outside of the venue and into the heavens. Directed by Nick Knight, Yeezus finds himself traveling around the atmosphere in a visually entrancing video.

Though we don’t ever see Kanye actually rapping or even get a good closeup of his face, it’s still a pretty original and entertaining video. Members of his congregation might even call it a spiritual experience at the end of the day.

Check out the visuals to “24” below and let us know your thoughts on the clip in the comments section below.

 

Kanye West Rises Above It All In Latest “24” Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close