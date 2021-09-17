Celebrity News
‘Posty Fest’ Lineup Revealed & Its Got Some Hitters

The show will go down on Halloween too.

Leeds Festival 2021

Source: Matthew Baker / Getty

Post Malone is readying his third annual Posty Fest, and to get word of mouth chattering, Post revealed the lineup that will be partaking in the festivities next month.

Come October 30-31, attendees of Posty Fest will be delighted to see some of their favorite artists today take the stage as the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow and Tyga are scheduled to do their thing at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. While those are the headliners, other artists are expected to join the fray including the Peach Tree Rascals, Turnstile, and death metal group from Arizona, Gatecreeper (that’s a pretty cool name actually).

Aside from the music, fans who show up for Posty Fest will also be treated to a carnival-like atmosphere complete with games, food truck vendors, karaoke, and giveaway contests amongst other things. Sounds like a helluva good time.

Tickets for Posty Fest are on sale HERE. Will you be checking it out come Halloween weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

‘Posty Fest’ Lineup Revealed & Its Got Some Hitters  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

