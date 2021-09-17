Drake’s Nike Sub-Label NOCTA Finally Has A Release Date For Its First Golf Collection

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

NOCTA, Drake’s sub-label with Nike, is launching its first golf collection on Thursday, September 23. The ten-piece assemblage is inspired by The 6 God’s love of the game, to which he credits “childhood rounds” with his late uncle, Stephen Sher.

Drizzy has always spoken fondly of his uncle’s influence. In 2012, the rapper posted a photo of himself and Sher from much younger days to IG and wrote, “Without this man there is no me…Uncle Steve.”

The capsule collection includes a polo shirt, pants, sunglasses, and more that range from $34 to $200. According to the press release, the apparel is also made to be worn off the golf course as well as on it.

“NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move,” Drake said last year when he announced the creation of the sub-label. “People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next.”

Pro golfer Brooks Koepka has been tapped to be the face of the NOCTA Golf campaign, and the four-time major champ rocked the gear during this month’s PGA Tour Championship as well as for the latest issue of Golf Digest.

News of the collection comes after a stellar first week for Drake’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. In 2021, the 21-song project now holds the record for most streams on the day of release for both Spotify and Apple Music. CLB also went gold in its debut week and nearly sold twice as much as Kanye West’s Donda; the two albums moved 613,000 units and 309,000 units, respectively.

The NOCTA Golf collection will be available to buy on SNKRS, the NOCTA site, and at select retail stores. Check out our gallery below for a closer look at the gear before next week’s drop.

