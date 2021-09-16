Arts & Entertainment
Another Day, Another Remake: A Reimagining Of ‘The Bodyguard’ Is Underway At Warner Bros

Another day, another remake no one asked for. Variety announced that there is a reimagining of the iconic film The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston in development at Warner Bros.

Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance, Matthew López has been hired to write the remake. No details of the cast has been announced yet, but there are rumors of Cardi B, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Channing Tatum’s involvement floating around the Internet.

The new adaptation will be inspired by the classic 1992 romantic drama starring Houston and Kevin Costner. The upcoming remake has large footsteps to follow as the original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office. It also has what it is considered the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time, including several chart-topping original songs from the iconic singer, Houston, herself.

Fans of the original are not eager for another remake, urging Hollywood to find new storylines to create more fresh films instead of these recreations.

While other fans share their opinions of who should star in the new film:

The resurgence of remakes, like Jordan Peele and Nia Dacosta’s take on Candyman, has many fans disappointed with the creativity in Hollywood. They are pleading for more authentic stories to appear onscreen. Regardless of who López casts for the upcoming Warner Bros adaptation of The Bodyguard, the film is certainly in development. Even if no one asked for it, it is coming.

We will keep you updated with the film’s development as more details are released.

