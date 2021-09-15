Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

G-Eazy Arrested For Early Morning Brawl During Fashion Week

And y'all thought G-Eazy was soft?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

At first glance G-Eazy doesn’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of men (or some women), but apparently the man isn’t shy about putting paws on people who he feels step outta line.

According to Page Six, the “No Limit” artist was booked and charged by NYPD on Monday (Sept. 13) after partaking in a bruhaha this past Friday morning following some Fashion Week parties at Le Bain and the Boom Boom Room.

“Sources told us that at around 12:40 a.m. “something set someone off” and in the ensuing melee someone in G-Eazy’s crew ended up hitting socialite Daniel Chetrit — who is the son of real estate developer Joseph Chetrit and whose famous pals include Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid — over the head with a bottle.”

Police tell Page Six that G-Eazy was “charged with assault after a 29-year-old male and 32-year-old male reported being struck by the defendant.” Whether or not anyone else was charged is anyone’s guess, but being that G-Eazy is a celebrity you know he’s gonna get sued for big paper even though none of the people he punched were hospitalized after the incident.

This isn’t Eazy’s first run-in with the law for violence though as he was locked up in Stockholm for punching a security guard back in 2018. After getting bagged authorities found 1.5 ounces of cocaine in his possession.

G-Eazy gotta learn how to be easy, Jesus.

G-Eazy Arrested For Early Morning Brawl During Fashion Week  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close