Comedy Icon & SNL Star Norm Macdonald Dead at Age 61

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The world lost a legend today. Norm Macdonald had provided so many laughs from his time on SNL, his role in movies like Billy Madison, Dirty Work, Deuce Bigalow and countless others, or from his stand up comedy. Macdonald was in a private battle with cancer for 9 years. He chose to keep it secret because, “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic.” says his producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra. Many celebrities who respected Norm took to twitter to share their thoughts and feelings as they remembered the legend. Here are some of the many tweets and some of his funniest moments.

Source: TMZ

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: