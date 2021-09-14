Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Comedy Icon & SNL Star Norm Macdonald Dead at Age 61

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

The world lost a legend today.  Norm Macdonald had provided so many laughs from his time on SNL, his role in movies like Billy Madison, Dirty Work, Deuce Bigalow and countless others, or from his stand up comedy.  Macdonald was in a private battle with cancer for 9 years.  He chose to keep it secret because, “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic.” says his producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra.  Many celebrities who respected Norm took to twitter to share their thoughts and feelings as they remembered the legend.  Here are some of the many tweets and some of his funniest moments.

 

 

 

 

Source: TMZ

norm macdonald , snl

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close