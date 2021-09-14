Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Watch: First Look At Janet Jackson’s Upcoming Lifetime and A&E Documentary ‘Janet’

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Gatsby Gala 2020 - VIP Access

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

A one-minute teaser trailer appeared for Janet Jackson’s new documentary Janet on her personal YouTube channel.

The special documentary presented by Lifetime and A&E follows Janet’s career over the years. In the trailer, there is a montage of behind the scenes clips from her performing as a child to her transition into adulthood.

“This is my story told by me,” Jackson says in the teaser. “Not through someone else’s eyes.”

The four-hour documentary will debut on two separate nights. It follows Jackson’s personal life and her expansive 40+ year career including never-before-seen home videos and archival footage. The premiere comes ahead of the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, which was released in 1982.

The self-titled documentary will include commentary from family, friends and industry peers like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Tito Jackson, Paula Abdul, and others.

According to Deadline, Jackson will discuss her controversial Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her beloved brother Michael and becoming a mother.

Janet will debut in January 2022. Stay tuned for more details to come. Watch the short teaser trailer below.

Watch: First Look At Janet Jackson’s Upcoming Lifetime and A&E Documentary ‘Janet’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close