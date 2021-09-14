RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The men in “women’s” clothing trend continues to be a thing. Last week Kid Cudi And Russell Westbrook wore skirts for New York Fashion Week.

As spotted on TMZ the two celebrities were the talk of the town when it came to their style choices for the iconic fashion event. On Sunday, September 12 the NBA all-star posted a photo of him wearing a very memorable fit. The top was a Thom Brown cream cardigan and the bottom was a white pleated skirt with the Roman numerals MMXX (2020) on the waist band. He finished the look with black brogue boots. Needless to say the photo made the rounds online quickly. While some of his friends and family supported the vibes a lot of people were left befuddled by the skirt.

He wasn’t the only male to wear a long dress for the festivities. Kid Cudi sported a black skirt along with a black Nirvana branded long sleeve t-shirt. Coincidently he wore blue hair just like Westbrook. This is not the first time the self-proclaimed Man on the Moon has mixed women’s clothing with punk aesthetics. Earlier this year he performed on Saturday Night Live wearing an Off-White floral dress.

When asked about the bold fit he explained it was a tribute to Kurt Cobain. “The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock’n’roll to me,” he said during an interview with HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. “That was cool. So I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this. And it’s cool because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”

Photo:

Kid Cudi & Russell Westbrook Wore Skirts For New York Fashion Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: