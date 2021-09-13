WATCH: New “Hawkeye” Trailer

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Marvel fans rejoice as another original series is coming to Disney+. The Marvel universe has expanded with these original shows like Wandavision, Loki, and The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Now comes a new series “Hawkeye” featuring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld who will play Kate Bishop. The trailer dropped today and from the looks of it you’ll get the same action packed scenes and witty banter that you come to expect from Marvel projects. This show is set to debut November 24. Take a look at the trailer below.

