Dua Lipa Announces Tour With Megan Thee Stallion

The Disco Queen of Quarantine dropped some major news and announced that she will be touring North America with Megan Thee Stallion and Caroline Polacheck.  Dua Lipa had a grammy award winning album in 2020 with “Future Nostalgia” but due to Covid-19 wasn’t able to tour.  Now she will get to celebrate that album properly with fans in 2022. As of right now she isn’t coming to Indianapolis unfortunately.  But for a Dua Lipa show with Megan Thee Stallion I would travel to South America to see them perform.  She will be close by with dates in Chicago, Columbus, and Nashville but we will cross our fingers that she adds more shows and puts Indy on the list.  You can see the dates below

 

 

 

TOUR DATES:

2/09 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena # ^

2/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center # ^

2/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena # ^

2/14 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena # ^

2/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center # ^

2/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden # ^

2/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center # ^

2/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell # ^

2/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena # ^

2/25 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena # ^

2/26 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center # ^

3/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # ^

3/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena # ^

3/04 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center # ^

3/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center # ^

3/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # ^

3/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center # ^

3/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center # ^

3/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * #

3/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center * #

3/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center * #

3/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum # ^

3/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena # ^

3/27 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center # ^

3/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center # ^

3/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena # ^

4/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena # ^

# with Caroline Polachek

^ with Lolo Zouaï

* with Megan Thee Stallion

 

Source: Stereogum

Dua Lipa , Megan Thee Stallion

