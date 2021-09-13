RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Colin Kaepernick still isn’t on an NFL football field, and that’s a damn shame, but he will still find his way onto televisions around the globe thanks to his new Netflix series, Colin In Black and White.

Monday (Sept.13), the streaming giant gave us our first look at the show with the release of a teaser narrated that features Kaepernick and his powerful fro narrating as his younger self played by Jaden Michael (The Get Down, Vampires vs. The Bronx) as he navigates life as a Black teen adopted and raised by white parents leading to him becoming the cultural icon he is known to be today for willing to sacrifice his NFL career to stand against police brutality and systematic racism.

The show, which was co-created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay (When They See Us), is described as a coming-of-age story and stars Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Colin’s parentsRick and Teresa. Colin Kaepernick himself also appears in the show as the present-day narrator of his own story, “guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments.”

Colin In Black and White begins streaming exclusively on Netflix beginning October 29, 2021, with six 30-minute episodes directed by DuVernay, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, and Kenny Leon.

Step into the teaser trailer below.

Photos: Netflix / Colin In Black and White

Peep The First Teaser Trailer & Images From Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Show ‘Colin In Black and White’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

