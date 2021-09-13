RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The curtains on the 2021 MTV VMAs have finally closed.

The Doja Cat-hosted award show saw tons of performances, shocking snubs, and unforgettable outfits. For starters, there was Doja, who switched up her outfit and hair four times while entertaining the crowd and even performing. Her most shocking look came in the form of a quilted dress with a head cut out, which even she commented on.

“I look like a worm. That’s dope,” she said while accepting the Best Collab award with SZA for their song “Kiss Me More.“I never thought I’d be dressed as a worm while accepting an award.”

But many of the dudes who walked the red carpet were able to put together some over-the-top outfits, while others opted for something much more lowkey.

Check out some of the best (and worst) outfits spotted at the 2021 MTV VMAs, and let us know what you think about some of your artists’ favorite looks.

The Best (And Worst) Looks From The 2021 MTV VMAs was originally published on cassiuslife.com