Instagram Partners With The Met Gala To Provide BTS Access To The Memorable Event

Welcome to Met Gala Monday! Known as one of the most elite fashion events hosted in New York City, only the best of the best are in attendance. In years past, fans were able to get a glimpse of the Met Gala red carpet through clips and images posted by media. Because the Covid-19 pandemic has transitioned us into a virtual world, part of the annual fundraiser’s facelift is to give viewers full access to the red carpet happenings.

This year, Instagram is the official sponsor of the 2021 Met Gala and The Costume Institute’s Exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Now, you’ll be able to catch BTS content, commentary, and exciting activations happening exclusively on Instagram, allowing you to join in on the conversation around pop culture and fashion’s most Instagrammable event.

Key Instagram accounts will be updated in real time and will focus on all things Met Gala. The live coverage will include the 2021 Instagram x Met Gala Table “Class Photos” series, revealing the next-generation of designers, artists, actors, and creators who will be at Instagram’s table. The account will also highlight beauty content with their Glam Squads to Watch segment. Instagram is teaming with the glam squads of several high profile attendees. On the day of the Met Gala, the celeb makeup artists will be sharing Instagram tutorials on how to recreate – and shop! – the Met Gala looks their clients are rocking on the red carpet.

Tonight will be an epic night in fashion history and thanks to Instagram, we’ll have better access to all the celebrity happenings. Tune into these instagram accounts @majimb.o, @alokvmenon, @Mytherapistsays , @Sluttypuffin, @ideservecouture, @Mufashdia, @juliancookies, @eljosecriales, and @upnextdesigner at approximately 5:45pm, right before the carpet begins.

