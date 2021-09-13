Celebrity News
Congrats! Britney Spears Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears announced that she is now engaged to long time boyfriend Sam Asghari. Spears showed off her new ring on Instagram for the social media announcement. The engagement comes days after Spears’ father, Jamie asked the courts to terminate the conservatorship that has been mired in controversy, leading to the #FreeBritney movement.

During her testimony in an effort to end the conservatorship, Spears told the courts she was not able to get married or have a baby. This would be Spears 3rd married, first in 2004 to childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander (annulled the same year). Also in 2004, Spears married former backup dancer Kevin Federline which she shares 2 children with.

Now that it looks like it’s ending, it’s great to see Britney happy, in love, and engaged.

