Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Street Style - September 2021 New York Fashion Week

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Russell Westbrook has stirred up some controversy on the internet once again.

Last time it was because it was announced he’d be joining the already stacked Los Angeles Lakers as the West Coast team looks to nab its second championship in 3 seasons, but now it’s got to do with his latest outfit.

Westbrook has been known to shock fans with his tunnel fits or outlandish shirts we’ve seen him rocking in the club, but this go-’round, a lot of people are perplexed because a recent Instagram photo shows him wearing a skirt. The gallery of three pictures have Westbrook donning a cream Thom Browne cardigan with its signature 4 bars on the arms and red, white and blue stripes atop a long pleated white skirt. He finished the fit with a high-top pair of combat boots and two understated diamond chains. Oh, and did we mention the blue hair?

As we mentioned before, Westbrook’s never one to shy away from rocking something new, but apparently, he’s worn a kilt before. Back during the 2016-17 NBA season opener as the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Sixers, Westbrook wore a plaid kilt.

There’s nothing wrong with Westbrook breaking gender norms and rocking a skirt to the Thom Browne Spring 2022 Collection show, so while Twitter did show support, a few users were completely confused by the outfit choice.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 11, 2021

Twitter Reacts To Russell Westbrook Wearing a Skirt

20 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Russell Westbrook Wearing a Skirt

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Russell Westbrook Wearing a Skirt

Twitter Reacts To Russell Westbrook Wearing a Skirt

Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close